“Absolutely incredible” – Ex-Man Utd ace speaks out on Red Devils missing out on signing Liverpool hero

Sadio Mane looks likely to be on his way out of Liverpool this summer in what could be the start of a new era for the Reds.

The Senegal international has been hugely influential for Jurgen Klopp’s side, proving to be one of many inspired signings for the club in recent years, alongside other key figures like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has reflected on Mane’s impact in his time at Anfield ahead of what now looks like a possible summer switch to Bayern Munich.

“He’s been absolutely incredible for Liverpool, and brilliant for the Premier League,” Chadwick said. “It does feel like a bit of a changing of the guard by Jurgen Klopp now – that front three of Firmino, Mane and Salah had so much success, but Firmino’s out of the team to a certain extent and now Mane could be on his way out.

“It would be a huge loss for Liverpool, but it looks like they might have been planning for that anyway with the signing of Luis Diaz. There was always a chance Mane could move on, and it looks like that’s what he’s going to do now.

“He’ll be a fantastic signing for whoever gets him, it looks like it’ll be Bayern Munich, but you feel like Liverpool are prepared to keep evolving. I think Diaz will be a brilliant player, though it will take some time for him to get to the same level as Mane.

“I would imagine Salah will stay and sign a new contract, and then there’s also Diogo Jota, and possibly Darwin Nunez coming in, so even if Mane weakens them, they’re ready.”

Chadwick also looked back to Mane being supposedly wanted by Man Utd during Louis van Gaal’s time at the club, suggesting that he probably wouldn’t have gone on to have as good a career if he’d moved to Old Trafford because of the way Klopp has got the best out of him.

“I think at Southampton you could see Mane was a good Premier League player, but his stats weren’t anything like how they’ve been at Liverpool. Klopp’s got so much out of him and improved him a lot,” Chadwick said.

“You don’t know if United would have been able to do the same, given that they haven’t really got the best out of most of their signings recently, other than Bruno Fernandes perhaps.

“Mane moved to Liverpool at the right time and they turned him from a good player to a world class player. I don’t think United would have got as much out of him as Liverpool have done.”