Tottenham keen on £40m star but he wants to join Newcastle

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a transfer swoop for Lille defender Sven Botman this summer.

However, the Netherlands Under-21 international is also wanted by other big names ahead of next season, and that could see Spurs miss out.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Botman’s preference is to move to Newcastle United, who were also in for him in January, as Amanda Staveley confirmed in an interview with The Athletic earlier this year.

Botman would be a fine signing for Spurs or Newcastle, and it would be intriguing to see what this promising young talent could achieve in the Premier League.

Sven Botman in action in Ligue 1
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham agree deal to secure midfield signing – sell-on clause included
Leeds United pursuing potential £10m transfer, deal won’t affect Manchester City target
Manchester City star targeted by Chelsea, he’d be tempted by London transfer

It remains to be seen where the Dutchman will definitely end up, but for the time being it looks like Tottenham will have to find an alternative.

Antonio Conte’s side have also been linked with Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni in that position.

More Stories Sven Botman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.