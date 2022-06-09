Tottenham are said to be attempting a swap deal to land Alessandro Bastoni this summer.

The 23-year-old defender has been impressing with Inter Milan and the Italian national team.

And Antonio Conte is said to want to sign him from his former club this summer,

Inter have insisted that Bastoni will be staying this summer, with the player’s agent, Tulio Tinti saying: “He is definitely staying, he has a contract and is happy to play for Inter.”

But it seems Tottenham are not being deterred, still keen to pull off a deal this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Conte is willing to offer up Davinson Sanchez plus £26million to pull off the deal this summer.

Those efforts are likely to come up short, though, especially given Bastoni and Inter seem to have an agreement on his stay.

The centre-back has been with the Serie A giants since 2017, racking up 89 Serie A appearances to date.