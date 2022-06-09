Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has all but confirmed that he plans to return to his former club Sao Paulo once his current contract expires.

The Brazil international has one year to run on his contract with Spurs, but it seems he’s already thinking about the future beyond that.

Although Lucas was keen not to raise people’s expectations, he made it clear he’d welcome the opportunity to play for Sao Paulo again, the club where he started his professional career.

“I don’t like to create expectations where there are none,” he said. “It’s a difficult issue to resolve.”

“It is possible. Very likely, very likely,” he added.

“I don’t like to promise anything because we never know. I also don’t want to create false expectations. But it’s very likely.”

The 29-year-old would be a marquee signing for the Brazilian club, returning there for the first time since his departure in 2012, when he made the move to Paris Saint-Germain.