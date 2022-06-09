Thomas Tuchel would “like to work with” Brazilian star at Chelsea, says journalist

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to work with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The 25-year-old Brazil international is set to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, but it’s not yet clear where he’s going to end up playing his football next season.

Still, it seems there is growing interest from Chelsea, with reporter Christian Falk claiming Jesus is a player Tuchel would like to work with, along with several other big-name transfer targets.

See below as Falk tweets about Chelsea’s interest in Jesus, Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and Presnel Kimpembe…

TRUE? @ChelseaFC have on their list for new defenders: Presnel Kimpembe @PSG_inside Matthijs de Ligt @juventusfc and Jules Koundé @SevillaFC Offensive: Thomas Tuchel would also like to work with striker Gabriel Jesus @ManCity — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 9, 2022

Jesus would surely be an ideal signing to strengthen Chelsea up front, with Romelu Lukaku badly out of form for most of the season just gone.

Strengthening up front surely has to be a priority for CFC, and if Jesus is available after City’s moves for Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, this seems like a no-brainer for the club.