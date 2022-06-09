Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona star Gavi in recent weeks, and the 17-year-old has shown some impressive stuff on International duty for Spain.

According to La Porteria, Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring Gavi to Liverpool. The young star is a regular in the Barcelona team despite his age, as well as being a key player in the Spanish national team.

The Barcelona midfielder displayed his excellence on International duty this week, with some outrageous skill on the edge of his own box, as seen in the video below.

Pictures below from Fubo Sports Network.

how good is gavi man ? pic.twitter.com/CSDzR315Ut — x7 (@madridx7) June 9, 2022

There’s no doubt after seeing this video, Liverpool fans will be excited to see their club linked with the 17-year-old.