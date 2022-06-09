Video: Sergio Aguero returns to football for 5-a-side match

You roll up to your Wednesday night five-a-side game and size up the opposition – only to realise that up against you is a Premier League winner and Copa America champion.

That was the case for one unsuspecting side in Miami, where Sergio Aguero returned to the pitch to show off his quick feet. The former Manchester City forward has been out of action since his forced retirement, but was capable of enjoying some time back on the pitch. He looked in decent shape too.

Aguero was forced to retire after an irregular heartbeat was found by doctors late last year. His impromptu departure from the game was a source of much pain for Aguero, as was evident from the tears during his final press conference as a Barcelona player.

‘Kun’ is expected to be part of the Argentine national team staff during the 2022 World Cup, although it’s not yet clear what that role will be.