Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on potential Man Utd & Arsenal interest in midfielder transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Yves Bissouma’s situation at Brighton this summer amid some lingering transfer interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Mali international has been an impressive performer in his time in the Premier League and looks more than capable of making an impact for a big six club, but he’s yet to get himself that big move.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, which will be out in full later this morning, Romano suggests that Bissouma remains on the radar of clubs like Man Utd and Arsenal, but with neither of those teams currently seeming to make him a priority.

“Arsenal have been following Bissouma for months,” Romano writes. “But the priority is to understand if they can complete the Youri Tielemans deal, while Manchester United have yet to decide who will be the final priority target of the midfield.”

Yves Bissouma transfer surely worth considering for United

If a deal is there to be done between Tielemans and Arsenal, then it’s perhaps fair enough if that’s where the Gunners’ focus currently lies, but it’s hard to understand why United aren’t perhaps showing a stronger interest in signing a talent like Bissouma.

The Red Devils may be dreaming of big names like Declan Rice or Frenkie de Jong, but there’s not much sign that these are currently realistic targets for them in their current state.

Bissouma, however, is surely likely to be cheaper, and will also probably be more likely to view Old Trafford as a step up from his current club, even if MUFC are not the force they once were.

Rice might not fancy leaving one top four contender for another as he could easily wait for the likes of Chelsea or Man City to come in for him, and why should De Jong leave Barcelona while they’re playing in the Champions League?

Bissouma, by contrast, would surely relish an offer to go to United and further his career, and he’s also a superb high-energy and technically gifted player who could be ideal for Erik ten Hag’s brand of football.