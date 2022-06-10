Further fire has been added to the Sven Botman transfer race.

The centre-back has once again been chased by Newcastle United this summer after their pursuit in January.

The Magpies missed out in the winter, and they could be set to miss out again, with the latest reports in Italy claiming AC Milan have agreed a deal.

Lille are said to have accepted a deal for Botman from Newcastle, but the player prefers a move elsewhere.

According to La Repubblica, Milan are now closing in, and Botman is keen to join the Serie A champions.

But the report also claims Arsenal have made a late move, hoping to hijack the deal to improve their own defence.

It will be interesting to see whether the late interest causes any issues for Milan, who appear to be quite the way along in the deal.

It certainly wouldn’t go down well with Newcastle if Arsenal did manage to get the deal done.