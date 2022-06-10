Arsenal and Manchester United are set to battle it out for Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard.

Versatility is an attractive trait in a player in the modern game, and Trossard is exactly that. The Belgian attacker has played all across the front three during his time at Brighton, as well as left wing-back.

His performances for Brighton over the last few years have been pivotal to their success, and the 27-year-old is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

According to RTBF (via VoetbalKrant), Manchester United have been showing an interest in Trossard, and now Arsenal have entered the race, according to Voetbal.

Trossard is yet to play in European competitions since moving to England, so the prospect of doing so for Arsenal and Manchester United could be too tempting to turn down.

Brighton have overachieved under Graham Potter, but so far have failed to qualify for Europe. Trossard’s contract is set to expire next year, so the South-coast club may be forced to sell the Belgian attacker, or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

After Manchester United’s horrendous performance last season, Trossard may stand a better chance of regular game time if he moved to Old Trafford, whereas Arsenal have a host of young attackers, meaning his game time may be limited.