Arsenal are set for a busy summer, with regular injuries interrupting their season, they may need reinforcements with European football on the way.

Despite missing out on the Champions League, Arsenal will still be competing and Europe. The hectic schedule that comes with playing in an extra competition means Mikel Arteta will need to increase his squad depth.

One man Arsenal have been linked with is Florian Grillitsch, who is set to leave Hoffenheim due to his contract expiring, according to Todo Fichajes. The Austrian midfielder could have added much-needed quality in midfield, especially due to Thomas Partey’s injury record.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed Fiorentina are in advanced talks to sign Grillitsch, with an offer until 2026 on the table, as seen in the tweet below.

Fiorentina are in well advanced talks to sign Florian Grillitsch as free agent. Austrian midfielder's contract with Hoffenheim will expire in the coming days and it won't be extended. ??? #transfers Talks are underway – four year contract on the table, valid until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/wVqdsr4KV6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2022

The signing of Grillitsch could have been ideal for Arsenal, with the lack of transfer fee allowing them to invest heavier in other areas. The Austrian international can also play at centre-back, so his versatility makes him an even more attractive prospect.

Arsenal are still prioritising a move for Youri Tielemans, Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside, and due to his Premier League experience, it may be a more useful addition than Grillitsch.