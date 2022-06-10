Arsenal set to miss out on midfield target as Fabrizio Romano confirms his likely destination

Arsenal are set for a busy summer, with regular injuries interrupting their season, they may need reinforcements with European football on the way.

Despite missing out on the Champions League, Arsenal will still be competing and Europe. The hectic schedule that comes with playing in an extra competition means Mikel Arteta will need to increase his squad depth.

One man Arsenal have been linked with is Florian Grillitsch, who is set to leave Hoffenheim due to his contract expiring, according to Todo Fichajes. The Austrian midfielder could have added much-needed quality in midfield, especially due to Thomas Partey’s injury record.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed Fiorentina are in advanced talks to sign Grillitsch, with an offer until 2026 on the table, as seen in the tweet below.

The signing of Grillitsch could have been ideal for Arsenal, with the lack of transfer fee allowing them to invest heavier in other areas. The Austrian international can also play at centre-back, so his versatility makes him an even more attractive prospect.

Arsenal are still prioritising a move for Youri Tielemans, Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside, and due to his Premier League experience, it may be a more useful addition than Grillitsch.

