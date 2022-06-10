Arsenal set to rival Barcelona for highly-rated Premier League attacker

Arsenal are considering making a summer move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Gunners are weighing up an approach for the enigmatic Brazilian wide-man.

Raphinha, 25, has just two years left on his contract at Elland Road and with his stock incredibly high, it is expected that this summer transfer window could be the time that the attacker moves on to bigger and better things.

Despite appearing close to joining Xavi’s Barcelona earlier in the year, given the Spanish side’s financial problems, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners could now be set to capitalise.

Not less than €55m, no payments in many years/installments. Leeds have not changed their conditions for Raphinha’s transfer. ?? #LUFC Barcelona are in advanced talks with the player since February, but talks with Leeds are definitely not easy – as reported last Tuesday. ?? https://t.co/loshElA8gR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

Speaking to reporters earlier in the year about the prospect of the Whites losing their star winger, manager Jesse Marsch, as quoted by TeamTALK, said: “Not at all. He is 100 per cent invested.

“His emotion, which has been talked about, can be interpreted as lack of discipline. I see it as total investment. That part has been no thought for me.”

Since joining Leeds United from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes back in 2020, Brazil’s Raphinha has gone on to feature in 67 matches, in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing a further 12 assists along the way.