Arsenal set to sign highly-rated Brazilian winger for just £3m

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Brazilian side Sao Paulo to sign winger Marquinhos.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the teenager attacker will join the Gunners in a deal worth just £3m (€3.5m).

Deal finally signed between Arsenal and São Paulo for Brazilian winger Marquinhos. Everything completed on a permanent deal, €3.5m fee. ???? #AFC Contract agreed until June 2027 for Marquinhos, born in 2003 and now set to be announced as new #AFC player. https://t.co/VdMSPsoW6N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

The deal, which is expected to be announced in due course, will see the Sao Paulo winger link up with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates in time for next season.

Although it isn’t known how much of a first-team role the teenager will play in his opening campaign, bringing in any kind of right-sided attacker is good news for the Gunners who are quite short of options in that area.

Since being promoted to Sao Paulo’s first team last summer, Marquinhos, who, prior to Arsenal’s agreement, had two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 41 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.