Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, after a short loan spell in Italy.

The 24-year-old fell out of favour at Arsenal before being sent out on loan, and the versatile midfielder could leave on a permanent deal this summer. Maitland-Niles can operate in midfield as well as at right-back, so could be a useful addition to many clubs.

According to the Daily Mirror, Nottingham Forest are considering making a move to sign Maitland-Niles, with Arsenal happy to sell the academy product.

Forest could potentially lose two pivotal players this summer, with last season’s loanees James Garner and Djed Spence heading back to their parent clubs. The pair may still re-join Forest on loan once again, but if not, Maitland-Niles would be able to provide cover in both positions.

Maitland-Niles has failed to cement a place at Arsenal in recent years, and two loan spells at Roma and West Brom were just as unsuccessful. The England youth international is desperate for the right move to reignite his career, and working under Cooper, who helped develop youngsters Spence, Garner, and Keinan Davis last season, could be the ideal situation for him.