Arsenal are in the market for a striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette leaving the club on a free transfer.

This leaves Arsenal with just Eddie Nketiah as a recognised first-team striker, so there’s no doubt Mikel Arteta will be desperate for attacking reinforcements.

One man Arsenal have been linked with is Alvaro Morata, according to GOAL. However, the report also states that the Spanish striker will not be moving to the Premier League, with Newcastle also interested.

A striker is likely to be Arsenal’s priority this transfer window.

It appears Morata will be joining Juventus, where he spent last season on loan, or returning to Atletico Madrid. The 29-year-old didn’t enjoy a successful spell in England when playing for Chelsea, so Arsenal may be better off exploring other options anyway.

Nketiah only managed five league goals this season, and with Lacazette out the door, Arteta may be in the market for more than one striker. Nketiah is out of contract at Arsenal as it stands, but has been offered a new deal, so the North London club could be left without a striker within the next few weeks.