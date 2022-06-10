Robert Lewandowski’s agent is said to have put in a concerned call to Barcelona.

The Bayern Munich star has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou, with a Bayern Munich departure expected.

Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his current contract, and he has already made it clear he wants to leave for a new challenge.

Barca have been dubbed the most likely option, but just over a week ago, La Liga president Javier Tebas claimed Barcelona ‘could not sign’ the striker due to their financial difficulties.

The Catalan club must work under La Liga’s salary cap, which is predetermined for each club ahead of each season.

And if Barca pulled off the deal now, they could not register Lewandowski.

According to Mundo Deportivo, after Tebas’ comments, the Bayern striker’s agent called Barca with concerns over the comments.

MORE: Contrasting reports emerge over Gavi

Barca are said to have tried to appease the striker’s staff, but they remain in a tricky situation.

And that could leave the Lewandowski transfer in doubt.