Bayern Munich keeping tabs on £90m Spurs star

Although it appears Harry Kane will be spending at least one more season at Tottenham Hotspur, according to recent reports, should Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski join Barcelona, the German giants will target Spurs’ number 10 as the ideal replacement.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Alfred Pedulla, who has claimed the Bavarians are keeping a close eye on the England international.

A transfer that would see Kane join Bayern Munich would be extremely difficult to conclude.

Not only has the England international only ever experienced football in this country, but he is on course to break domestic goalscoring records – something that he wouldn’t be able to achieve if he were to play abroad.

MORE: Man United make significant breakthrough in race to sign Barcelona star

Julian Naglesmann’s Bayern Munich are also expected to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool but with the Senegal international more of a traditional winger and Lewandowski closing in on a move to the Nou Camp, the Bundesliga champions are certain to need an outright striker.

Whether the European giants can somehow convince Kane, who is valued at £90m (Transfermarkt), to make a surprise move to Germany remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, ‘silly season’ is certainly upon us.