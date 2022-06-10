Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has refused to comment on transfer speculation.

The Portuguese star was linked with a move to Barcelona earlier this week after a successful five years with City.

The midfielder has won four Premier League titles to date, and it has been claimed he is keen for a new challenge.

Barca have been tipped to offer him that, though it’s not clear where they would get the money from amid a deep financial crisis.

Silva is not likely to be high in the Blaugrana’s priorities this summer as they look to strengthen on a tight budget.

But that has not stopped the transfer rumours, and clearly, they have been heard far and wide.

So much so that Portuguese outlet O Jogo asked Silva about the rumours after Portugal’s win over Czech Republic on Thursday.

Silva dodged the question in his response, saying: “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to answer, because I’m at the service of the national team and super focused on the game that remains.

“When the season ends, we’ll see what happens.”

An interesting answer from Silva. While he probably cannot address the rumours on international duty, he certainly could have pledged his future to City, and it is interesting that he decided not to.