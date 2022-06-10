Championship side open talks to sign 25-year-old Newcastle United player

According to recent reports, Championship side Preston North End have opened talks to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims manager Ryan Lowe is keen to bring Woodman to the Deepdale Stadium in time for next season.

Preston’s pursuit could be boosted after it has been noted that Woodman is way down in Eddie Howe’s pecking order with the English tactician happy to see the 25-year-old move on.

Woodman, who has just 12-months left on his deal, joined the Magpies’ youth academy back in 2013 and since then has gone on to feature in just nine senior matches, in all competitions.

 

