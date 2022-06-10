Chelsea could be in the market for a midfielder this summer, with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho not getting any younger.

The Chelsea duo are both into their thirties, so Thomas Tuchel could be in the hunt for a younger midfielder this summer. Jorginho and Kante are both also out of contract next year, so their future at the club is far from certain.

One man Chelsea have taken a look at recently is 25-year-old Konrad Laimer, according to Football.London. The Leipzig midfielder is also out of contract this summer, and the German club could be forced to sell the Austrian this summer to avoid losing him on a free.

Chelsea need reinforcements if they want to compete for the title.

The report also claims that Chelsea are interested in Declan Rice and Ibrahim Sangare, so it would be no surprise to see a new midfielder playing at Stamford Bridge next season.

Even if Kante and Jorginho do extend their stay at Chelsea, Tuchel could still be looking to freshen up his midfield. Although Chelsea qualified for the Champions League, the London club were some way off from competing with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.