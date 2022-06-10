Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are often touted as the greatest ever players, or at least in the modern era.

Conversation’s discussing who is the greatest of all time are often a popular topic among football fans, with a large majority choosing either Messi or Ronaldo. One man you rarely hear in the conversation is former Real Madrid man Wesley Sneijder. However, he himself believes he could have been involved in the conversation, but didn’t feel like it.

“I could have become like Messi or Ronaldo. I simply didn’t feel like it,” said Sneijder, as relayed by the Daily Star.

To compare yourself to the aforementioned duo is a brave move, but only the Dutchman knows whether he truly could have reached that level if he tried. The 38-year-old won a host of trophies during his career, including a Champions League.

“I enjoyed my life, maybe I had a glass [of wine] at dinner. Leo and Cristiano are different, they have made many sacrifices. And that’s fine with me, my career, however, was still amazing,” added Sneijder.

Sneijder did have an illustrious career, whether he was as committed as possible or not, so I’m sure he has no complaints. The Dutchman made 134 appearances for his country, and played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.