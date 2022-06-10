French attacker with 15 goals last season offered to West Ham in cut-price deal

West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Nantes attacking midfielder Ludovic Blas for just £17m.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, who claim the Hammers could sign Blas this summer if they take up the opportunity to bring the attacker to the Premier League in a deal that could prove to be a hugely shrewd piece of business.

Since joining Nantes from domestic rivals Guingamp in 2019 in a deal worth just £7.2m, Blas, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 108 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 44 goals, including 15 last season.

