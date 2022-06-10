Gylfi Sigurdsson’s career goes from bad to worse

Gylfi Sigurdsson is currently under investigation for alleged sexual offences by the police, according to MBL.IS.

Everton themselves confirmed an unnamed player had been suspended pending an investigation, with various outlets confirming the player was Sigurdsson.

The Icelandic international hasn’t played for Everton for over a year now, and according to The Independent, Sigurdsson has now been released from his contract.

Everton will be relieved to get rid of his wages, which cost the club around £5.2m a year according to Spotrac.