Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea hasn’t worked out so far, and the Belgian striker could be on the move this summer.

Lukaku spent some time in Italy, and his performances tempted Chelsea into signing their former player. Since rejoining the club, Lukaku hasn’t had the best of times, and he’s been linked with a return to Inter Milan.

According to Sky Italy (via Sky Sports), Lukaku’s team have met with Inter Milan over a potential transfer, but Chelsea may not sell easily due to the transfer fee they paid for him.

Lukaku signed for Chelsea for a fee of £97.5m, according to BBC, but after a disappointing season, they may find it difficult to recoup the money they paid for him.

However, Inter Milan are reportedly willing to offer Milan Skriniar as part of a deal to bring Lukaku back to Italy, according to journalist Ben Jacobs in the tweet below.

Inter are open to offering Milan Skriniar if (and it is an if) Chelsea pursue a swap-deal. They'd prefer not to lose Lautaro Martinez, though. Be ironic if Martinez left given Lukaku has cited him as a big part of why he wants to return. Martinez's agent says he's happy at Inter. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 8, 2022

With Chelsea already losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in this current transfer window, Thomas Tuchel will be in the market for a new defender this summer. Skriniar is comfortable playing in a back three, so could suit Chelsea’s style to a T.