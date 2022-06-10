Leeds United close to signing West Ham striker

Leeds United are reportedly edging closer to signing West Ham youth striker Sonny Perkins.

That’s according to a recent report from Hammers’ insider ‘ExWHUEmployee’, who has claimed the young attacker is demanding an increase in salary that would see him earn a ‘regular first-team salary’.

However, with the teenager only having three senior appearances to his name, it goes without saying that David Moyes’ side are reluctant to agree to such terms.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are willing to pay the 18-year-old what he wants and that could see an agreement reached within the coming weeks.

Perkins has made 53 youth appearances for West Ham United, directly contributing to 24 goals along the way.