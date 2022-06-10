Leeds United losing hope in race to keep 26-year-old fan-favourite

The end of last season saw Leeds United narrowly escape relegation.

Despite initial elation at the prospect of staying in England’s top-flight, according to recent reports, the Whites could be set to lose one of their best players.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claims sources close to the Yorkshire-based are becoming ‘increasingly resigned to losing the England international this summer’.

Phillips, 26, has been one of the club’s most important players.

Not only is the 26-year-old a boyhood fan of the club, but he also played an integral role in the team, not only winning promotion back to the Premier League but also helping the side to keep their place in the prestigious league.

Which club could sign Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips?

Despite earlier interest from Manchester United, given the midfielder’s long-standing connection to the Whites, it is expected that the England international will opt against a controversial switch to Old Trafford.

The player’s loyalty, which is set to see him snub a move to United, could open the door for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to snap up the industrious midfielder.

Since joining Leeds United’s youth academy back in 2010, Phillips, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 234 senior first-team matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 27 goals along the way.