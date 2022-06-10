Liverpool are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ over the signing of Benfica star Darwin Nunez.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the Uruguayan over recent weeks, keen to improve their attack amid the potential departure of Sadio Mane.

Liverpool also need to think about keeping up with Manchester City, who have agreed to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Nunez was a sensation for Benfica this season, scoring 34 times across all competitions, and he actually scored against Liverpool in the Champions League.

He has attracted plenty of interest as a result, with the likes of Manchester United also linked.

But it seems Liverpool are winning the race, already locked in ‘advanced talks’, according to ESPN.

The report claims no deal has been struck just yet, but discussions are ongoing over a club-record deal worth £68.1million upfront with a further £17million in add-ons. Virgil van Dijk is the current record transfer, worth £75million.

Nunez’s former club, Almeria, are set to receive as much as 20% from the potential deal.

Liverpool are not said to have agreed anything at this point, though, but talks appear to be progressing very nicely.