Liverpool make Benfica £68m offer for striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have acted first in the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have offered Benfica as much as £68m (€80m) for the prolific striker.

Benfica have received Liverpool bid for Darwin Núñez, formal proposal after verbal talks – €80m plus bonuses. ?? #LFC Discussions ongoing on €15/20m add-ons, LFC want installments. Potential five year deal. Man United in contact with agent & denying any meeting with ten Hag. pic.twitter.com/Y0zqFzIwiM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

Although it is expected that Uruguay’s Nunez will leave Portugal this summer, his potential destination remains uncertain.

Liverpool appear to be clear frontrunners to sign the talented young 22-year-old, but rivals Manchester United have also been in the mix.

However, with the Red Devils believed to be upping the ante when it comes to signing midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona (TalkSPORT), fans could very well see the 20-time league winners back down in the race to land Nunez, leaving their bitter-rivals with a clear and unchallenged path to transfer success.

Since joining Benfica in 2020, Nunez, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 84 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 63 goals along the way.