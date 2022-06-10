Major PSG decision could see Paul Pogba snub Juventus return

After failing to extend his contract with Manchester United, midfielder Paul Pogba is now a free agent.

Currently in the process of deciding his next move, the France international is understandably drawing the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Although heavily linked with a move back to former club Juventus, according to a recent report from French outlet RMC Sport, the 2018 World Cup winner could be close to joining Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

It has been reported that the 29-year-old midfielder is ‘waiting’ for the Paris giants to dismiss manager Mauricio Pochettino and confirm Zinedine Zidane as the Argentine’s successor before opening talks over a possible free transfer.

? Selon les informations de RMC Sport, Paul Pogba attend l’officialisation de l’arrivée de Zidane au PSG pour entamer des discussions avec le club parisien. Libre depuis son départ de Man United, le champion du monde français est également cité du côté de la Juventus. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) June 10, 2022

We exclusively reported at the beginning of the year that Juventus have been expecting to be beaten in the race to sign Pogba.

“We don’t think it is going to be possible now. Keep an eye on PSG and Real Madrid,” one senior official told us six months ago.

Although a lot of work still needs to be done before Paris-Saint Germain can announce Pogba as their newest signing, Pochettino’s impending availability is also set to be a major talking point.

Previously linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, the South American tactician may now find it hard to join either club.

The Red Devils have just hired Erik Ten Hag and with Carlo Ancelotti recently guiding Los Blancos to a treble, it is virtually guaranteed that neither club will want to depart with their managers.