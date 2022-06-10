Raheem Sterling has set a condition for his Manchester City exit this summer.

The winger is once again being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, despite coming back into the fold under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling played a significant role in City’s Premier League title win, but he knows first-team football is only going to get harder to come by.

Amid the signing of Erling Haaland, City’s front line is going to be very difficult to get into.

And that factor has seen Sterling linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

In a fresh report from the Mirror, it’s claimed Sterling has set a condition for a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The report claims Sterling wants assurances over regular first-team football if he is to make the move.

Sterling wants to be in firm contention for England ahead of this winter’s World Cup, and regular football will be key.

The report claims City could demand as much as £60million for Sterling if they are to sell to a potential title rival.