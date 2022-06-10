Man United handed major boost in pursuit of £72m midfielder

Manchester United are not able to offer any summer transfer targets Champions League football next season.

Having missed out on finishing inside the Premier League’s top-four, the Red Devils will be forced to play in the Europa League throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

New manager Erik Ten Hag will be desperate to bring in some of the best players on the market but has so far found it difficult due to the club’s underwhelming European status.

One player who is believed to be at the very top of Ten Hag’s wishlist is Barcelona and former Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

However, before the Red Devils can continue in their efforts to sign De Jong, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is valued at as much as £72m (€85m), they must first convince him to join a club who are not in Europe’s top tier.

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. ? #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

What’s the latest on Frenkie De Jong to Man United?

Despite earlier reports claiming the Barcelona midfielder isn’t keen on joining a club not in the Champions League, according to a recent report from The Athletic, the Netherlands international has hinted he has made a U-turn.

A section of The Athletic’s report says: “United’s main focus so far has been De Jong, with sources saying the player has given private indication a move to Old Trafford appeals.”

Landing De Jong would definitely send a huge signal of intent, but spending over £70m on one player when the club are targeting six would certainly raise a lot of questions.