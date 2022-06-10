Man United make significant breakthrough in race to sign Barcelona star

Manchester United are reportedly progressing in their efforts to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim the Red Devils are growing ‘increasingly confident’ that a ‘swift’ deal for the Dutch midfielder can be reached with Xavi’s Barcelona.

De Jong, 25, is believed to be high up on new manager Erik Ten Hag’s summer wishlist.

Expected to prioritise a new central midfielder before pursuing other targets, Ten Hag is understandably a fan of De Jong with the pair’s relationship dating back to their time together at Ajax.

Although the talented midfielder would probably prefer to play for a club in the Champions League, should he agree to make the switch to Old Trafford, there is no reason why the 25-year-old cannot help restore the 20-time league winners to the illustrious European competition.

Since joining Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, De Jong, who has four years left on his deal at the Nou Camp, has gone on to feature in 139 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 30 goals along the way.

