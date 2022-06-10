Manchester United and Chelsea are set for a busy transfer window, with both clubs losing first-team players.

Manchester United have lost Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Jesse Lingard, just to name a few, with Chelsea also losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with all five players leaving on free transfers.

Although not all regular starters, there’s no doubt the Premier League clubs will have to replace them this summer, with Manchester United in particular needing reinforcements regardless of the departures.

One man Chelsea and United were linked with was Christopher Nkunku, according to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness.

The Leipzig winger undoubtedly had his best season of his career last campaign, but it looks as if he will be staying in Germany next season.

That’s according to Leipziger Volkszeitung, who claim Nkunku is set to stay at Leipzig ahead of next season. With the World Cup fast approaching, Nkunku may have felt a move to either Premier League club would be a risk. The French international is playing regularly for Leipzig as it stands, and has an excellent chance of making the France squad heading to Qatar.