How Manchester United view Frenkie de Jong and Darwin Nunez transfers

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are refusing to get too deep in their pursuit for Frenkie de Jong and Darwin Nunez.

The Red Devils will be desperate to improve this summer as they prepare for their first season with Erik ten Hag.

United finished sixth last season and they will be keen to return to the Champions League this season.

But significant improvements are needed, and the club also need to plug gaps, with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani leaving this month.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool expect European giants to meet their valuation for 30-year-old
Video: Liverpool transfer target shows his outrageous ability on International duty
Manchester City star will be allowed to move this summer with Barcelona his dream destination

According to recent reports, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez are players of interest.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, United are still in talks with the former.

MORE: Man United star attracting interest from Europe

Though, it’s claimed United won’t overpay, and they are aware de Jong does not want to leave Barca this summer.

Elsewhere, Nunez is also of interest, but amid reported interest from Liverpool, United will not overpay for the striker, who is said to be valued at £85million.

More Stories Darwin Nunez Edinson Cavani Frenkie de Jong Manchester United Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.