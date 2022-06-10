Manchester United are refusing to get too deep in their pursuit for Frenkie de Jong and Darwin Nunez.

The Red Devils will be desperate to improve this summer as they prepare for their first season with Erik ten Hag.

United finished sixth last season and they will be keen to return to the Champions League this season.

But significant improvements are needed, and the club also need to plug gaps, with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani leaving this month.

According to recent reports, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez are players of interest.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, United are still in talks with the former.

Though, it’s claimed United won’t overpay, and they are aware de Jong does not want to leave Barca this summer.

Elsewhere, Nunez is also of interest, but amid reported interest from Liverpool, United will not overpay for the striker, who is said to be valued at £85million.