After the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will be looking to reinforce their playing squad after a disappointing season.

Manchester United finished sixth in the league and failed to win a trophy, a rarity for the club since the Premier League began.

The Dutch manager may be turning to his former players to help improve the current squad, and it appears Frenkie de Jong is one of Manchester United’s main targets.

According to the Daily Telegraph, after weeks and weeks of rumours, the Manchester club have now begun formal talks with Barcelona over the potential transfer of De Jong.

Manchester United are acting fast this transfer window.

The 25-year-old worked under Ten Hag during his spell at Ajax, before joining Barcelona. Manchester United have lacked a deep-lying midfielder who is comfortable on the ball and defensively sound, but De Jong fits the bill perfectly.

The report also states that personal terms will not be a problem, with De Jong keen to reunite with his former manager.

Signing players who are comfortable playing under the current manager and understand his demands and his system is a smart route to go down, rather than signing players who could take time to adapt to Ten Hag’s tactics.