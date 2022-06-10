Manchester United are set for a summer overhaul after a disappointing season, with Erik ten Hag leading the new regime.

With Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata all leaving on a free transfer this summer, Ten Hag will be short of options, and the players remaining at the club have failed to perform.

One man who appears to be top of Ten Hag’s wishlist is Frenkie De Jong, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Manchester United have begun talks with Barcelona over a potential transfer for the Dutch midfielder.

Manchester United aren’t stopping there, however, with Belgian publication RTBF (via VoetbalKrant) claiming that they are showing an interest in Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

Trossard could offer some much-needed versatility to Manchester United’s attack, having played all across the front three during his time at Brighton, as well as left wing-back. His eye for goal is something United have been missing, and the Belgian international has scored five goals in 17 games for his country.

With Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of his career, Marcus Rashford struggling for form and Edinson Cavani out the door, Trossard would be a welcome addition to the Manchester United attack.