Manchester United midfielder James Garner spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Garner played a pivotal role in Forest’s promotion to the Premier League, and the Premier League club will undoubtedly want to keep hold of the midfielder next season.

The youngster has little experience in the Premier League, so may not be able to slot in Manchester United’s starting eleven as it stands. However, FootballTransfers have claimed that the Manchester club are looking to fend off any interest in Garner as they plan to keep hold of him permanently.

However, the report also says that Garner will be sent back on loan to Nottingham Forest. The move could be perfect for Garner, as it will allow him to gain valuable Premier League experience. Not only that, the 21-year-old is comfortable at the newly-promoted club, so it could be the ideal loan move for Garner.

Forest are believed to be keen on keeping Garner for another season, as they attempt to stay in the Premier League after their promotion via the playoffs.