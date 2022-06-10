Tottenham star Lucas Moura says he is confident he will play for Tottenham next season amid rumours he will return to Brazil.

Moura was spotted in Sao Paolo recently as he still keeps close contact with his old club and rumours started circulating he will seek a return to his hometown this summer.



The 29-year-old has seen a significant reduction in minutes under Antonio Conte as the Italian prefers January signing Dejan Kulusevski on the right hand side.

“Most likely. We never know what might happen, the window will open. But I’ll probably stay there. I have one more year and the club’s option to extend it. With the qualification for the Champions League, I want to play in the Champions League again, then we’ll see what happens.

“In this window there’s a 90% chance I’ll stay there. I’m happy. I was always very happy at Tottenham. Life in England is fantastic, my family and children are used to it. Coming back to the Champions League makes it even easier to continue.” – finished Moura for Globo Esporte.