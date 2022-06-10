With the recent departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea will be hunting the market for a defender this summer.

One defender who is still at the club is Thiago Silva, who at 37-years-old is still dominating attackers in the Premier League. However, with the departures of two defenders already, Chelsea will need others to play alongside him, and the Brazilian defender has been attempting to persuade one of his former teammates to join the club.

According to journalist Olivier Bossard (via Football.London), Silva has been texting Presnel Kimpembe, attempting to sell him the project at Chelsea and convince him to join the London club. The former PSG pair played 75 times together during their time in France, losing just six games.

GOAL have reported that Chelsea are considering making a move for Kimpembe, possibly at the request of Silva, who understandably wants to reunite with the Frenchman considering the success they shared at PSG.

Kimpembe is a left-footed centre-back, and this type of player is becoming increasingly popular in the modern game. Especially in a back three, having a left-footed player on the left side of a defensive trio helps with building up possession, as they can receive the ball more comfortably and drive forward.