Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, for a fee believed to be in the region of £20m.

Spence spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing a pivotal role in their promotion to the Premier League. Forest will have undoubtedly wanted to keep hold of the England U21 international, but it appears another English club have won the race to sign him.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham have agreed a deal to bring Spence to the club, for a fee of around £20m. Neither Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty have cemented their place in the Spurs team, and Antonio Conte has clearly highlighted the right wing-back area as a position they needed to improve.

The highly-rated defender will be Tottenham’s third signing, after already securing deals to bring in Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster. The former has vast experience at 33-years-old and is likely to slot in at left wing-back.

Perisic’s experience could be vital in helping Spence to develop, as the Croatian has become of the best attacking wing-backs in Europe over the past few years.

The signing of Spence could signal the end for either Doherty or Emerson, as one of the Spurs duo could be falling even further down the pecking order.