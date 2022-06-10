Tottenham backed to rival Arsenal for Premier League transfer target

Tottenham are being backed to make a move for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans this summer.

Tielemans has been heavily linked with a move away from Leicester due to his vulnerable contract situation.

The Belgian has just one year remaining on his current contract, and if he is not going to pen a new deal, the Foxes may be forced to sell for a cut price this summer..

That has led to links with Arsenal, but it seems the Gunners may not be the only north London club with an interest.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Tottenham could now make a move for the midfielder as Antonio Conte looks to build a Champions League-ready squad.

“Youri Tielemans’ future is up in the air too. He’s got a few clubs interested,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Tottenham definitely have an interest there, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they didn’t get him.”

It seems Spurs have a passing interest for now, but either way, it should make Arsenal move a little quicker if they are to make a move this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is urging the Gunners to make a £25million offer this summer, and Leicester could be tempted given they could lose their star midfielder for nothing next summer.

