Tottenham have already completed the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, but Antonio Conte won’t be stopping there.

Despite having a successful season, qualifying for the Champions League, Conte is a born winner, and he won’t be settling for finishing fourth. The Italian will be pushing to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title, and will be desperate to bring a trophy to North London.

After the signing of Perisic, Tottenham are considering making a move for another Serie A talent, as according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Destiny Udogie is on their watchlist.

Udogie often operates on the left side of midfield, but has been utilised as a wing-back, so would suit Conte’s system at Tottenham. With the signing of Perisic, his experience would be hugely beneficial to Udogie, who could learn from the Croatian.

Due to Perisic’s age, he won’t be at Tottenham for too long. Udogie is only 19, so after learning and developing his game under the influence of Perisic and Conte, the Udinese man could eventually become Tottenham’s starting left wing-back.