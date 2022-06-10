West Ham beat eight Premier League teams to sign Man City midfielder

According to recent reports, West Ham United have beaten eight other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Manchester City youth midfielder Dan Rigge.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the talented young Englishman has agreed to join David Moyes’ Hammers.

Highly rated youngster Dan Rigge has just signed with West Ham, deal now completed as he’s leaving Man City. ???????? #WHFC Rigge was wanted by nine clubs in the Premier League but he’s now joining West Ham. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2022

Rigge, 16, has yet to make his senior debut but Moyes, who has a good record with developing youth, will be confident the teenager can continue his rise in London before forcing his way into the Hammers’ first-team in seasons to come.