Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of sexual assault in 2009, but a judge has now dismissed the case.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo was accused of sexual assault in a Las Vegas casino back in 2009. Ronaldo strongly denied the allegations, and with the Las Vegas Police Department not pursuing the case, the pair Ronaldo and the accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, agreed on a £280,000 settlement.

The case has now been settled be a federal judge, who claims that a lawsuit against Ronaldo should not proceed because her lawyer tainted the process by relying on hacked documents.

Ronaldo has had to deal with persistent chanting and abuse throughout this whole case, and there’s no doubt rival fans will continue to do so.

The accusations have been going on for some time now, reaching 13 years next week. There’s no doubt Ronaldo will be wanting an end to this saga as soon as possible, but there is still sections of the case ongoing later this month.

Another hearing is said to still be taking place on June 14th, as there is still a small part of the case left.