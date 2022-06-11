Arsenal and Juventus interested in hitman with 17 Serie A goals last season

Arsenal’s search for a new striker goes on.

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette’s recent exits, the Gunners, led by manager Mikel Arteta, are understandably on a mission to sign at least one new forward.

Speaking about the team’s need to add attacking reinforcements back in January, Arteta, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “We’re there. Whether we can accomplish that in January or the summer is a different question – but we are there. We are open [for January too]”

Despite their need to bring in a new striker, the Londoners’ efforts may be hampered by their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League. That hasn’t stopped them from targeting some of Europe’s most prolific strikers though with the latest name to emerge as a candidate to arrive at the Emirates being Cagliari’s Giovanni Simeone.

MORE: Major PSG decision could see Paul Pogba snub Juventus return

Giovanni Simeone to Arsenal?

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Tuttomercato Web, who claim the Gunners are well in the running to sign the Argentine striker, also the son of the legendary Diego Simeone.

It has been noted that the forward, who scored 17 Serie A goals last season while on loan with Hellas Verona, could be sold if an offer of at least £17m (€20m) were made.

The Gunners aren’t the only club interested in Cagliari’s 26-year-old though. Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus are also believed to be in the running for the South American’s signature.

The saga will likely come down to which club acts first and with Arsenal also flirting with the idea of signing Man City’s Gabriel Jesus, the Londoners’ indecisiveness could hand the ‘Old Lady’ the advantage.