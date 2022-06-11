Arsenal looking to beat Man United to £55m Serie A star

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

That’s according to a recent written report from newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who claim the Gunners, who had previously tried to sign the midfielder, are now back in the running for the commanding Serbian.

? Arsenal have tried for Sergej Milinkovi?-Savi? in the past and they have returned now. They would be willing to reach the €60m mark for the Serbian. Lazio’s President wants €65m at least. Reports, @CorSport. pic.twitter.com/D8muatUq5p — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) June 10, 2022

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has been Lazio’s standout performer for several seasons and despite being relentlessly linked with a move to the Premier League, particularly to Manchester United (GiveMeSport), the midfielder has yet to see a move materialise. That could all be set to change though, especially if Arsenal can match the Italian’s sky-high transfer demands.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal or Man United?

Speaking recently about the midfielder’s future, Italian super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto De Fanti said: “I believe this summer could be the time that Milinkovic-Savic leaves Lazio and I won’t be surprised if the destination is Manchester United – I can say for sure that there are already whispers in the industry that he could move to Old Trafford in time for next season.”

However, with the Red Devils focusing all their attention on signing Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong, it would be fair to say that Lazio’s number 21 is not a priority for the 20-time league winners and that could open the door for Arteta’s Arsenal.

Regardless of which Premier League club, if any, ends up in talks with the Serie A side over a summer move for Milinkovic-Savic, one thing is for sure, with the midfielder believed to be valued at £55m (€65m), it is going to take a big offer to prise the 27-year-old away from Rome.

Since joining Lazio from Belgian side Genk back in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 294 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 109 goals along the way.