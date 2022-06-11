Arsenal are said to be genuinely interested in Leeds United star Raphinha.

Raphinha has been linked with a number of teams over recent weeks, including Liverpool and Barcelona.

The Brazilian was key to Leeds’ Premier League success, scoring 11 times, and his performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs, according to reports.

In recent days, Arsenal have been a surprise name added to the list of interested clubs, with Mikel Arteta looking to build an improved squad ahead of his side’s return to Europe next season.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are indeed interested, but they will be faced with a £55million price tag.

It’s reported Leeds will take no less, and that Arsenal are not yet in talks over a deal.

Romano adds that Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are the club’s priorities over the coming weeks.

The Gunners could be in for a busy summer.

Arsenal have genuine interest in Raphinha since March, he’s always been appreciated – but there’s still no bid or negotiation with Leeds. Gabriel Jesus & Tielemans, priorities. ??? #AFC Leeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now – message sent to Barça days ago. https://t.co/i0Pnqd7Pty — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

