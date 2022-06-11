Arsenal star attracting interest from Germany opening the door for midfield signing

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, which could open the door for the Gunners to bring in Youri Tielemans.

Xhaka has endured a rollercoaster tenure at Arsenal, spending periods of time in and out of the team. The Swiss international was also the Arsenal captain at one stage but was then axed from the position.

According to the Daily Mirror, Xhaka has emerged as a target for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, meaning Arsenal will be left short in midfield.

Arsenal won’t want to finish behind rivals Tottenham again next season.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Tielemans is a priority for Arsenal this summer, and with the news of Xhaka potentially leaving the club, there’s no doubt Mikel Arteta will be stepping up his pursuit of the Belgian midfielder.

If Arsenal want to qualify for the Champions League, after narrowly missing out last season, then upgrading their current starting eleven will be necessary. Xhaka does have qualities that have benefited Arsenal over the last few years, but they will have to step it up a gear to keep up with the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea who recently finished above them.

