Aurelien Tchouameni has officially left Monaco, moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid, and the French club are now targeting a Liverpool midfielder.

Tchouameni had been linked with a move to Madrid for some time now, and the Spanish club officially announced the signing on Saturday.

Monaco will be in the market to replace the French midfielder, and one player they are considering is Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, according to Foot Mercato. Although not a direct replacement positionally, Minamino has operated in a midfield three at times with Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Minamino had a great chance of leaving Liverpool this summer, so Monaco shouldn’t have too many issues securing his signature.

The Japanese international has struggled for game time during his time in England, so a move away from the club is probably best for his career. The report also claims that a fee of around €15m should be enough to prise him away from Liverpool, and his versatility could be helpful for Monaco.

Although he may not play in a similar role to Tchouameni, he can operate in midfield, as well as provide cover in attack.