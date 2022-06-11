Chelsea and Manchester United will be looking to strengthen their squads this summer, after both declining towards the end of last season.

Manchester United finished in sixth place last season, a stark contrast to what we’re used to seeing at Old Trafford. Chelsea achieved Champions League qualification, but still some way off from competing with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The two Premier League clubs will be looking to strengthen, and one man reportedly on their list is Ferland Mendy, according to Fichajes.

Manchester United and Chelsea could be busy this summer.

Luke Shaw and Alex Telles both underperformed last season, so it’s no surprise to see Manchester United in the market for a left-back. Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso looks set to join Barcelona in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano, so the London club will be looking for a new recruit to rival Ben Chilwell.

Mendy only started 20 games last season in the league, with Real Madrid going on to win the league, as well as the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid will be an attractive prospect for many players around Europe, so the Italian manager may be looking for an upgrade on the French defender.